COIMBATORE

13 February 2021 22:57 IST

M. Mohanasundaram, national Secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), has been appointed member of the National Board for MSMES. LUB is one of the largest organisations with MSME members from across the country.

The MSME Board has 46 members and is headed by ex-officio Chairperson Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for MSMEs. The Vice-Chairperson is Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for MSMEs.

Advertising

Advertising