‘Appoint special officer to initiate construction of new TNHB flats’

The State Government should appoint a special officer to initiate the process of demolishing dilapidated flats and constructing new ones at Singanallur TNHB Colony, the residents demanded at a press meet they held here on Monday.

Just because a few residents had not either obtained the title deeds or given consent to hand over their houses to be demolished to facilitate the construction of a new one, the Government should not jeopardize the lives of all the 3,000-odd residents, argued A. Kannadurai, president, C-Wing residents’ group.

While 700 of the 960 residents had given the consent, the others had not.

And a few among those had not obtained title deeds. In such circumstances it was unfair of the Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to say that the State Government would go ahead with the demolition of 960 flags to construct new ones.

How could the residents vacate their houses in the next 15 days by looking for alternative houses. And, that too in the middle of the academic year, asked S.M. Samy, a former DMK councillor.

The residents said the Government should commit in writing whatever the AIADMK men had told them a few days ago – that the Government would pay them shifting allowance and some money for the next two years to meet the rental expenses.

The residents said though they were for early demolition of dilapidated flats and construction of new ones, the Government should appoint a special officer to look into the issues.

They also claimed that it was only because the Singanallur MLA N. Karthik had staged a protest a few days ago that the Deputy Chief Minister visited the Colony on Sunday to have a look at the dilapidated flats.