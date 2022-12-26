‘Appoint permanent secretary for Alagumalai grama panchayat in Tiruppur’

December 26, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The chairperson of the Alagumalai grama panchayat at Pongalur Panchayat Union has sought permission from the District Collector S. Vineeth to appoint a panchayat secretary for the smooth functioning of the administration.

In a petition to the Collector during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday , R. Thooyamani, president of the Alagumalai panchayat, said the post of the panchayat secretary remained vacant for the past four months as the person who was holding the post died in August.

The Block Development Officer appointed the Thonguttipalayam panchayat secretary to hold additional charge for Alagumalai. Because of the work burden, the official in- charge was not able to come to Alagumalai. He appealed to the Collector to give permission to appoint a panchayat secretary for Alagumalai.

In another petition, the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded the State government to directly procure Sugarcane, Coconut, and Jaggery from the farmers for giving out the Pongal gift. This would benefit the farmers who were struggling because of the fall in Coconut price levels, they said.

Mr. Vineeth received a total of 569 grievances from various petitioners and directed officials concerned to resolve grievances.

