Appoint permanent judge for Valparai court: CPI (M)

The CPI (M) has petitioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Law Department S. Regupathy to appoint a permanent judge at the Valparai court to help the locals.

Temporary judges were designated but since they are not always available, residents, tea estate workers and economically weak people are forced to travel 64 km, crossing about 40 hairpin bends for three hours to Pollachi court for issues in government-provided benefits, party secretary C. Paramasivam said in the petition.