‘Appoint more teachers at panchayat school’

With the collective steps taken by the school, parents and other stakeholders increasing the strength of students at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Nadupalayam in Shenbagapudur Panchayat in Sathyamangalam block from two to 65, the school management committee has urged the district administration to appoint more teachers.

The school was started in 1992 and students from villages of Nadupalayam, Chinnvai Pudur, Chinna Kuttai Pudur, Nadupalayam Colony and Thimma Naicken Pudur are pursuing studies all these years. Over 100 students are studying in the school every year. However, when a private school was started in the area, admissions dropped and only two students, a Class 2 and Class 3, were studying. A headmaster and a noon-meal organiser with an assistant are on the rolls. Coordinated efforts taken by the stakeholders increased the students’ strength to 65.

Recently, the committee led by its president Sumithra met at the school and discussed various issues. A resolution urged filling the post of two teachers and also appointing more teachers based on the students’ strength. Another resolution wanted infrastructure improvements on a par with private schools and increase the number of classrooms from the present two to four. Also, a resolution wanted the school upgraded as an elementary school.

Sakthivel, headmaster, S.C. Natraj, director, Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural, an NGO, and other members were present.