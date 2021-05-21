Appoint ASHA workers for COVID-19 works: Tiruppur MP

Tiruppur

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday suggesting that the State government must appoint Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in COVID-19 preventive measures to increase the number of healthcare workers. In the letter, he said that around 2,700 ASHA workers and their supervisors were currently present in the rural parts of the State, who could be appointed by the State government as nurses or in other positions as per their educational qualification on a permanent basis.

Mr. Subbarayan also urged improving the infrastructure and appointing additional personnel at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital “on a war footing.” With COVID-19 cases rising in Tiruppur district, he said the Corporation must reach out to the residents in all 60 wards to prevent the further spread of the virus and to decongest the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. The MP also alleged in his letter that private hospitals across the State continued to fleece COVID-19 patients and recommended that the government must take over the administration of private hospitals “at least temporarily” considering the situation in the State due to the pandemic’s second wave.

