Apply for postal votes by March 16: Collector

District Collector S.A. Raman advised elderly voters and COVID-19 patients who would like to cast postal votes to submit Form 12D by March 16.

In a release, Mr. Raman said persons aged above 80 years, COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine, and persons with disabilities could cast postal votes. Persons interested to cast postal votes should receive Form 12D from respective Booth Level Officers and filled-in forms should be returned by March 16.

Differently-abled persons should produce necessary government documents and COVID-19 patients, quarantined persons should provide certificates from health officials.

A training was held for polling officers in Salem South constituency on issuing Form 12D and other procedures to be followed on issuing postal ballots.