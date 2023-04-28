ADVERTISEMENT

‘Apply for name change at Government Press in Salem’

April 28, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

 People who want to apply for change of names can approach the Government Press in Salem. A release said that the facility was available at the Directorate of Stationery and Printing offices in Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchi. A Government Order issued earlier this month said the change of name can be done in Salem and get it published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette by paying the publication fee by way of e-challan. For transgenders, change of name was done free of cost, the release said.

