Collector S. Dhivyadarshini has invited the next of the kin of those died of COVID-19 to apply for ex-gratia payment in the district.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia payment to the next of the kin those died of COVID-19 under the provisions of the State Disaster Management Authority.

This included ex-gratia payment to those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities.

However, the cause of death should be certified as COVID-19 as per the guidelines jointly issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research.

The district administration has invited the kin of the deceased to apply online through www.tn.gov. in.


