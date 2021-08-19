Applications invited

DHARMAPURI

Applications are invited from students belonging to Backward Classes, and denotified communities for higher education scholarship. The State government has announced scholarship scheme for students pursuing higher education in the central universities and institutions of excellence including the IITs, IIMs, IIITs, NID, and other institutions. According to the administration, students belonging to Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, denotified communities and pursuing higher education in any of institutions of learning are eligible to apply for annual scholarships of ₹2 lakh. Students whose annual family income does not exceed ₹2 lakh are eligible to apply for the current fiscal of 2021-22.

Applications may be sent with a bona fide certificate from the institution to the Director, Backward Class Welfare Board, Ezhilagam, II floor, Chennai -5 (ph: 044-28551462) or tngovtiitscholarsip@gmail.com by November 30.

