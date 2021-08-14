Applications invited

DHARMAPURI

14 August 2021 01:05 IST

The district administration has invited applications from members of tribal groups on the verge of extinction for skill training in catering vocation. Funds to the tune of ₹10 lakh has been allocated for the training of members of tribal groups designated as on the verge of extinction. Under this, funds are allocated for the training of 50 persons in catering to be taken up as a vocation. In a release, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini has called upon eligible persons to apply with proof of community, proof of income, educational qualification and copy of Aadhar.

