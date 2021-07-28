CoimbatoreCOIMBATORE 28 July 2021 22:52 IST
Applications invited
Updated: 28 July 2021 22:52 IST
The district administration has invited applications from private rice mills to process boiled rice for the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.
According to a press release, the private mills should have paddy pre cleaner, mechanical dryer, modern par boiling unit, etc.
For details, interested mills can contact: Office of the Senior Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at Koundampalayam.
