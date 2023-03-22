Applications invited to start new e-sevai centres in Erode district

March 22, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The district administration has invited applications from interested persons to run e-sevai centres under the “E-Sevai for All” scheme.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TneGA) has called for applications from educated youth and entrepreneurs to start e-sevai centres in urban and rural areas where there are no e-sevai centres. TneGA has established centres that were run through service centre agencies such as Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), Primary Agriculture Credit Co-operative Societies (PACCS), Tamil Nadu Corporation Development for women, Fisheries Department, Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) to provide government services to the people at their doorsteps through online. Also, e-sevai services were provided through an open citizen portal.

The scheme has now made a provision to all citizens so that they can start the centres in rural and urban areas in order to get the services at doorsteps. The purpose of the scheme is to reduce monopoly among service providers, increase the number of e-sevai centres in rural and urban areas and to reduce waiting time of people in queues at centres.

Applications can only be made through online mode. For information about the scheme and to apply online those interested visit the links www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in and www.tnega.tn.gov.in till 8 p.m. on April 14.

Application fee for rural area is ₹3,000 and for urban area it is ₹6,000 that has to be paid through online mode only. Applicants will get the user login credentials through SMS in their registered mobile number and also in their registered email id, the release added.