Applications invited to recruit Traffic Wardens in Coimbatore

December 16, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Police Department recently invited applications from persons in the age group of 25 to 45 to recruit them as Traffic Wardens. This is a voluntary service for the State through the Traffic Warden Organisation, according to a release. Wardens will be given uniforms and can help traffic police de-congest specified locations twice a week for two hours and raise awareness among the public on road safety. Those interested can submit their details during a camp on December 18 at CSI College of Education on Avinashi Road from 5 p.m to 8. p.m. For details, call: Deputy Chief Traffic Warden at 9750514000 or Project Officer or 99941 85221.

Coimbatore / traffic / Tamil Nadu / police

