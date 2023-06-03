Applications invited from youths under NEEDS, UYEGP schemes

June 03, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Salem

Collector S. Karmegam invited applications from youths under the NEEDS and UYEGP schemes.

In a release issued on Saturday, Mr. Karmegam said that to encourage the educated youth to start new enterprises, the State government was implementing the subsidy involved credit schemes, New Entrepreneur Cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) and Unemployment Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP), through the District Industries Centre (DIC).

The government had issued an order (G.O.) increasing the upper age limit for general categories from 35 to 45 years, and for special categories from 45 to 55 years under both schemes.

Also, through another G.O., the government had increased the maximum eligible project cost under UYEGP from ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh and the eligible maximum subsidy from ₹1.25 lakh to ₹3.75 lakh.

Eligible applicants can apply through the online portal, www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in. The educational qualification certificate, residence proof document (ration card, voter ID card, or residence certificate issued by the Tahsildar), quotation with GST, project report, and community certificate should be uploaded in the portal.

The uploaded application and the documents will be scrutinised, and based on the fulfilment of eligibility criteria, the application selected by the task force committee will be forwarded to the bank branches concerned.

Interested and eligible entrepreneurs should utilise the above schemes with new relaxations to start new enterprises. For details, applicants can approach the District Industries Centre at Five Roads or through 0427-2448505, 2447878, the Collector said.