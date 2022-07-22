Coimbatore

Applications invited from workers in unorganised sector for voluntary pension scheme

Applications are invited from workers in unorganised sectors for Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM), a voluntary pension scheme, which entitles them to receive a minimum pension of ₹ 3,000 a month after attaining 60 years of age.

A release from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) said that the scheme was launched in 2019 and allows unorganised sector workers between 18 and 40 years, who earn up to ₹15,000 a month, to enroll by paying a premium amount between ₹55 and ₹200, depending on the age, that would be matched by the government. On reaching the age of 60, the beneficiaries would get a monthly pension of ₹3,000. If the beneficiary dies, his/her spouse would be entitled to receive 50% of the pension as family pension. The applicants should not be covered under ESIC/EPFO/NPS and should not be an income tax payer.

Eligible workers can visit the nearest common service centers and get enrolled for PM-SYM using Aadhaar number and savings bank account or Jan Dhan account number on self-certification basis, the release added.


