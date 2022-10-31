Applications invited from workers in organised sectors in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
October 31, 2022 17:13 IST

The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board has invited applications from workers working in organised sectors for receiving educational assistance for their children.

A release said that workers in sectors such as factories, motor transport undertakings, catering, plantations and commercial establishments who contribute to the Labour Welfare Fund and who draw wages not exceeding ₹ 25,000 per month are eligible. Assistance is provided to school children from Pre-KG to higher secondary, diploma courses, engineering, medical, law, agriculture and teacher training. Also, schemes like marriage assistance, sewing machine assistance, spectacle assistance, sports assistance are provided.

Application forms and details are available at www.lwb.tn.gov.in or contact 044-24321542 and 89397-82783, the release added.

