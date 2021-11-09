Applications invited from transgender students

District Collector G.S. Sameeran said that transgender students from Coimbatore district, who had enrolled in colleges during the academic year 2019-2020, shall submit their applications for financial assistance at the Department of Social Welfare office in Coimbatore.

In a statement, he said that eligible transwomen and transmen candidates from Tamil Nadu with a minimum of 40% marks in Class XII from government/aided schools or orphanages and a minimum of 40% marks during their first year in a regular college will receive financial assistance of ₹ 1 lakh and a gold medal weighing one sovereign each from the Department of Social Welfare.

Transgender students studying in government colleges will be accorded priority, Mr. Sameeran said in the statement.

The applications along with copies of necessary documents must reach the Department of Social Welfare office at the District Collectorate complex by 5 p.m. on November 24.