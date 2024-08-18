Applications invited from tourism-related entrepreneurs for State awards under 17 categories 

Entrepreneurs in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts who are associated with the tourism industry have been invited to apply for awards to be presented by the State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In separate press releases, the district administrations in Coimbatore and Tiruppur have called upon entities involved in tourism industry to apply for the awards to be presented on World Tourism Day on September 27.

Entities under 17 categories, including tour operators, airlines, hotels, hostels, restaurants, entities engaged in adventure tourism, tourism-related educational institutions, tourist guides, organisers of conferences and exhibitions, social media influencers, and advertisers are eligible to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 48 awards are to be presented under the 17 categories, according to the official communication.

The venue in Chennai where the award function will take place will be announced later.

Applications could be downloaded at www.tntourismawards.com. The application process must be fulfilled by August 22 in Coimbatore district and before August 20 in Tiruppur district, according to the instruction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.