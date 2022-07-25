Applications invited from students for scholarship

The Department of Posts has invited applications from eligible students for the ‘Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana’. The students, who are in Class VI to IX and have interest in philately and have good academic record, can apply for the scholarship.

The selection will include two levels consisting of primary level postal written quiz by the postal authorities and in regional level on September 1, .2022. Candidates, who have been selected, will have to submit a final postal project.

The students, who have cleared both the levels, can avail the scholarship amount of ₹6,000 i.e ₹1,500 for each quarter. Interested students can submit their filled-in applications on or before July 29, 2022 to the Postmaster General.