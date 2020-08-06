Applications invited from street vendors for bank loan

Coimbatore Corporation has called for application from street vendors to apply for loan of ₹10,000 each under the Atmanirbhar scheme.

In a release, the civic body said the State Government had announced a financial assistance of ₹1,000 each to registered street vendors to overcome the hardship they faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the order, the Corporation had disbursed the money to 5,430 vendors.

Now, under the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar scheme, the vendors could avail ₹10,000 each as loan. Those vendors who had registered with the Corporation under the National Urban Livelihood Mission could apply online by furnishing their phone number, aadhar, bank account number, etc.

Staff Reporter adds from Salem: Special camps are being held at the corporation’s four zones for the street vendors to submit online applications for obtaining bank loans. Corporation Commissioner R. Satheesh said that there are 2,883 registered street vendors in the city and under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, 627 vendors had submitted applications for bank loans.

Bank loan of up to ₹10,000 is given under the PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) to the registered street vendors.

Also, they will be given vending certificates under the scheme. Those interested can log on to

www.pmsvanidhi.

mohua.gov.in and register themselves with necessary certificates.

To facilitate vendors submit their application, the corporation is conducting special camps at the four zones through which 627 vendors had submitted their applications. Camps were being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Suramangalam Zonal Office, Hasthampatti Zone – Old Corporation office, Ammapettai – Corporation Primary School at Car Street and Kondalampatti Zone – Kottai GGHSS.

He said the vendors can attend the camp with documents for registration.