Applications invited from nurses

SALEM

24 September 2020 19:19 IST

The district administration and the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital have invited applications from qualified nurses to work in COVID-19 block at the hospital on contract basis.

District Collector S.A. Raman said in a release that candidates who have completed B.Sc Nursing, Diploma in Nursing and those who have registered under the Tamil Nadu Nursing Council can apply for three-month temporary nurse vacancies at the hospital.

Ninety nurses would be appointed on three-month contract basis to work in COVID-19 block at the hospital and 22 positions have been filled till date. Mr. Raman said that those candidates with required qualifications could walk-in to the hospital with required documents and apply.