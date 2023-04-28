Applications invited from farmers in Coimbatore for micro irrigation subsidy

April 28, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The district administration has invited applications from micro and small-scale farmers for 100% subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana to instal micro irrigation systems.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said in a press release that the scheme will benefit 8,030 acres in Coimbatore district this financial year and ₹27.27 crore will be disbursed as subsidy. Farmers with 0.98 acres to 4.9 acres (0.40 ha to 2 ha) will get 100% subsidy and others will get 75% subsidy. Farmers can upload the applications on tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in:8080

The target for the district includes 617 acres (250 ha) in protected and semi-critical zones and 7,413 acres (3,000 ha) in exploited and critical zones. Farmers can contact the respective assistant directors (horticulture) for details.