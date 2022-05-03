Applications invited from farmers for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana

Applications are invited from small and marginal farmers for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana here in the district.

Under the scheme, farmers with marginal holdings of not more than 2ha will receive income support of ₹ 6,000 annually, which will be disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹ 2,000. The disbursements will be made directly to the farmer’s bank account.

According to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, in order to increase coverage, special committees have been formed at the block, firka and village panchayat level to identify farmers with marginal land holdings. Eligible farmers could approach the village people’s service centers with copies of their Aadhar card, voter ID, family card, copies of the land documents, bank pass book and apply for the scheme.