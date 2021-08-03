Applications invited from farmers for inland fishing

KRISHNAGIRI

03 August 2021 22:16 IST

Applications are invited from farmers under the National Agriculture Extension Project for inland fishing on their farms in the district. Under the project, a farmer is entailed for a subsidy of 40% of the total project cost of ₹7 lakh for setting up a new farm pond for fishing on a hectare of land.

Farmers interested in availing themselves of the subsidy may apply through the fisheries office here before August 20.

For details, contact: Phone – 04343-235745.

