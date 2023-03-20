Applications invited from eligible SC/ST applicants for availing subsidy and interest subvention under NEEDS scheme

March 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam has invited applications from those belonging to SC/ST communities for availing of subsidies and interest subventions under the New Entrepreneur Cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) scheme.

In a release, the Collector said that the State government is implementing the New Entrepreneur Cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) since 2012–13 with the objective to support, guide, and encourage initiatives of educated, first-generation entrepreneurs through the District Industries Centre (DIC).

Under the scheme, subsidy-linked credit is being arranged for manufacturing and service projects with project costs above ₹10 lakh and below ₹500 lakh. The subsidy is 25% of the project cost.

Beneficiaries from SC/ST communities and people with disabilities will receive 10% more in subsidies. The maximum cap on the subsidy is ₹75 lakh. The interest subvention of 3% is also extended throughout the repayment period.

To avail assistance under the scheme, the minimum educational qualification is Plus II pass, ITI, diploma, degree, or vocational training. Age should not be below 21. The maximum age is 35 for general categories and 45 for special categories, including reservation categories and women.

The promoter’s contribution is 10% of the project cost for the general category, and it is 5% for the special category. Besides individuals, partnerships with eligible individuals will also be assisted under the scheme.

Under the scheme, only a few mobile units, like earthmovers, concrete mixture vehicles, rig-boring trucks, and refrigerated trucks, have been admitted, so far, under the service sector.

Now, the government has decided to admit projects for the hiring of all types of commercial vehicles to the beneficiaries of SC/ST communities to ensure maximum assistance to marginalised categories.

So, eligible SC/ST applicants of Salem district are requested to avail assistance of 35% subsidy and 3% interest subvention under NEEDS for the projects, which include the hiring of all types of commercial vehicles like autorickshaws, taxis, tourist vehicles, ambulances, buses, minibuses, trucks, trailers, etc.

The uploaded application and the documents will be scrutinised, and based on the fulfilment of eligibility criteria, the application selected by the task force committee will be forwarded to the concerned bank branches.

Hence, it is requested that the interested and eligible entrepreneurs utilise the above scheme to start new enterprises. For more information, contact the District Industries Centre, Five Roads, Salem, or call 0427-2448505 or 2447878, said the District Collector.