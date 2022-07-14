Applications invited from eligible candidates for SAI Sports Hostel in Salem

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre, Salem, will conduct selection trials for the year 2022–23 for basketball and Taekwondo candidates. In a release, Assistant Director for Salem SAI Training Centre, S. Manchula, said that only male athletes would be selected for the residential scheme. Applications are invited from eligible male athletes before July 18. The selection trails would be held on July 20 and 21. The completed applications need to be sent along with copies of the certificates attested by the eligible government officials. Height preference would be given only for basketball, according to age category. Candidates born on or after January 1, 2004 are eligible to apply, Ms. Manchula added. “Players enrolled in the sports centre would get training by the best coaches, besides ₹275 for food per day, ₹3,000 would be given as travelling allowances, sports kit worth ₹5,000, tuition fee of ₹2,000; and medical insurance for ₹1,000 would be provided.” For further details, candidates can contact 81305-26439, 94434-79102, and 87547-29345, “Ms. Machula added in the release.”