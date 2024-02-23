Applications invited from domestic electricity consumers for rooftop solar plants

February 23, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Domestic electricity consumers who want to go in for solar energy generation for captive use, can submit applications under the “Surya Ghar : Muft Bijli Yojana”.

An official of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said the subsidy for one KW rooftop solar plant is ₹30,000 and for more than three KW, it is ₹78,000. Consumers can install one, two, three ore more KW plants. They can log on to pmsuryaghar.gov.in to apply for subsidies, get approvals from the respective distribution companies, apply for loans from the financial institutions, and estimate the solar rooftop capacity, etc.

If the bimonthly electricity consumption at a house is 500 units, the bill amount will be ₹1,719. If the consumer goes for solar rooftop installation, generating 240 units, the bill amount will work out to ₹ 476. Similarly, if the consumption is 600 units, the savings will works out to almost ₹ 1,495 if the solar power generated is 240 units, and for houses with bimonthly consumption of 400 units, the savings in bill amount will be ₹919.

The scheme is implemented through the Tangedco in Tamil Nadu and the plan is to give subsidy for 54,000 applications in Coimbatore metro circle and totally 25 lakh consumers in the country.

The consumers need to make the initial payment and will get the subsidy after installation, the official said.

Consumers should log on to www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in or www.solarrooftop.gov.in to apply or download mobile applications PM-suryaghar or QRT pm Surya Ghar, the press release said.

