Applications invited from BC, MBC, denotified communities for loans

Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Development Corporation has invited applications from backward castes, most backward castes and denotified communities for loans under various categories for the ongoing fiscal of 2021-22. According to an administration release, the Corporation has called for eligible applicants to avail general term loan, small loan scheme, SHG loan, and livestock loans.

The individual applicants should be between 18 and 60 years of age and the applicant’s annual family income should not exceed ₹ 3 lakh. Only one applicant per family is eligible for availing the loan. For SHG loan, the self-help group should have been in existence for not less than six months and been subjected to review by Magalir Thittam.

While the general term and SHG loans envision loan of up to ₹ 15 lakh, the livestock loan envisions ₹ 60,000 for two milch cattle. Further details may be ascertained from the Office of Backward Classes Welfare at the Collectorate.