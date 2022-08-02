Coimbatore

Applications invited from aquaculture farmers for subsidy

P. V. Srividya KRISHNAGIRI August 02, 2022 18:58 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 18:58 IST

The District Fisheries Development Agency has invited applications from aquaculture farmers for the subsidy support for aquafarm ponds in the district. According to the administration release, the Department of Fisheries jointly with the District Fisheries Development Agency has invited its members to apply for subsidy for fishing implements to improve productivity.

It envisions 50% subsidy for fishlings, supportive infrastructure such as bird shields around farms and fish nutrients. Interested persons may approach the office of Assistant Director of Fisheries, No, 24, 25; 4th Cross, Cooperative Colony, Krishnagiri-635 005; ph-04343-235745.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...