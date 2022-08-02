Applications invited from aquaculture farmers for subsidy

The District Fisheries Development Agency has invited applications from aquaculture farmers for the subsidy support for aquafarm ponds in the district. According to the administration release, the Department of Fisheries jointly with the District Fisheries Development Agency has invited its members to apply for subsidy for fishing implements to improve productivity.

It envisions 50% subsidy for fishlings, supportive infrastructure such as bird shields around farms and fish nutrients. Interested persons may approach the office of Assistant Director of Fisheries, No, 24, 25; 4th Cross, Cooperative Colony, Krishnagiri-635 005; ph-04343-235745.