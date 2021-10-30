Applications invited for vacancies under project

KRISHNAGIRI

A One Stop Facility (OSF) is proposed to be set up for the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project in Krishnagiri. According to the administration, recruitments will be made for the posts of Employment Development Officer (EDO), and Employment Finance Officer (EFO). The positions will be temporary posts.

Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project is being implemented by the State Government under funding from the World Bank. The project is under implementation in 102 panchayats in Bargur, Kaveripattinam and Krishnagiri. The project aims to build sustainability in the rural areas through rural enterprise promotion, access to finance and employment opportunities in the selected blocks of the State.

For the benefit of the beneficiaries under the project, an OSF is proposed to be set up in Krishnagiri. The facility will help rural ventures (micro, small, and tiny) by helping prepare detailed project report, provide financial guidance, and provide skill training for ventures.

The applicant shall be experienced and not exceed 40 years of age. Eligible candidates may ascertain further details on www.tnrtp.org and the duly filled applications shall be sent to the district project office by November 15, 5 p.m.

Further details may be ascertained from the District Project Office, Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project, Kattiganapalli, near Rayakottai flyover, Krishnagiri-635 001, phone- 04343-296718.