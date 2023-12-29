ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for ‘Transgender Role Model Awards 2024’

December 29, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, on Friday, invited applications from transwomen in Coimbatore for the ‘Transgender Mun Maathiri (Role Model) Awards 2024’.

The award is set to honour one outstanding self-motivated individual from the community who has excelled in various fields. The award will be presented on Transgender Day, April 15, 2024, to celebrate diversity and resilience within the community.

Eligible individuals can submit their concepts for consideration, with the winner receiving a reward of ₹1 lakh and a certificate of recognition.

To be eligible for the award, applicants must adhere to three regulations. Applicants should be capable of living independently without relying on government assistance, emphasising self-sufficiency and empowerment. Secondly, each applicant must have actively contributed to the professional development of at least five other transgender individuals, fostering a supportive community and promoting collective progress. Finally, applicants should not hold membership in the Transgender Welfare Board, ensuring impartiality and fairness in the selection process.

To apply for the award, interested individuals can register through the official website www.awards.tn.gov.in and submit their comments by January 31, 2024, at 5 p.m.

