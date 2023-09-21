Applications invited for training in weaving

September 21, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The Handloom Department has invited applications from those aged between 18 and 35 and can read and write to take part in a 45-day weaving training programme.

A press release from the district administration said the Tamil Nadu government plans to train 300 youth this year in handloom weaving at a total outlay of ₹1.17 crore. Those who are qualified to operate handlooms can apply through www.loomworld.in or take part in an awareness meeting to be held at Sri Ramalinga Sowdeswari Amman Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society on September 26.

Those selected will be paid ₹250 a day during the training period and will be enrolled as a member of a handloom cooperative society after the training. Those trained can start their own handloom unit. The State government announced the Young Weavers’ Induction and Entrepreneurship Programme for Youngsters in the budget for this fiscal, the press release said.

