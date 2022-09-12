Applications invited for Thanthai Periyar Award

The State government has invited applications for Thanthai Periyar Award for Social Justice. The district administration has sought recommendations and applications for the award.

The award was instituted by the State government in 1995 and entails a cash award of ₹5 lakh along with a felicitation and a gold medal. The award is given to persons, who have worked for the cause of social justice, and left a tangible impact on the lives of people through their work, and have eventually elevated the quality of life of people. The submissions and recommendations must include biodata, the affiliation to Periyar’s ideology of social justice, and social reform and rationalism, details of interests in arts, literature, and social work. The applications shall be sent to the District Collector, and the last date for the receipt of applications is October 31, 2022.

The awardee will be felicitated by the Chief Minister, according to the administration.