Applications invited for textile hackathon in Tiruppur

November 25, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Atal Incubation Centre at NIFT-TEA in Tiruppur in association with Tamilnadu Start-up Innovation Mission (TANSIM) will conduct a textile hackathon (TEXATHON 2023).

According to a release from the Centre, the hackathon aims at addressing the industry’s problems and explore technologically viable solutions that will be fit for commercialisation. Texathon is a national-level textile hackathon that addresses thematic areas such as medical textiles, industrial automation, AI/Smart textiles, Defence textiles and Sustainable textiles (Conversion of textile waste to a product).

The AIC-NIFTTEA Incubation Centre for Textiles and Apparels and TANSIM have invited students, research scholars, teaching faculty, scientists, start-ups and MSMEs to identify problems in these thematic areas and develop an acceptable solution for the same.

Registrations will be open till December 21 and selected participants will be called for the hackathon to be held on January 6 and 7 in Tiruppur. Selected innovations will receive cash prizes, seed grants, and incubation facility at the Atal Incubation Centre NIFTTEA, Tiruppur. For details, log on to https://www.aicnifttea.orgor /https://startuptn.in/ or dial, 9677495111. The link for registration is https://forms.gle/Fh5uyBS5oz5UCi9X9