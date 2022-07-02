Applications invited for temporary teacher posts

July 02, 2022 19:30 IST

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has called for applications to fill the teachers’ vacancies in schools for the academic year 2022-23, through temporary appointment.

According to a press release from Collector G.S. Sameeran, eligible graduates can apply for the temporary teacher vacancies at Panchayat Union, Municipal, Primary, Middle, High and Higher Secondary Schools in the district.

Candidates can submit their application along with other eligibility certificates, at the District Educational Offices in the respective education dstrict. They can also submit it through mail.

The details of the vacancies will be displayed on the notice board in CEO, DEO and BEO offices from July 2. The last date for submission of applications is July 6, 5 p.m.