Applications invited for subsidy linked credit scheme

Applications are invited from aspiring entrepreneurs for subsidy linked credit scheme through the New Entrepreneur Cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS).

The scheme is being implemented through the District Industries Center and it envisions subsidy linked credit for first generation entrepreneurs in manufacturing category. The credit support will be between ₹10 lakh and ₹5 crore. The subsidy entails 25 % of the project cost or a maximum of ₹50 lakh. The applicant shall be between 21 and 35 years of age, and possess an education qualification of ITI/degree/diploma. Interested applicants may upload the application on www.msmeonline.tn.gov. in/needs. The applications shall be uploaded with proof of education residence, community certificate, quotation with GST and project report.

According to the district administration, the uploaded documents shall be scrutinised and based on the eligibility criteria, the applications shall be forwarded to the bank branches concerned. For details, contact the General Manager, District Industries Center, Sidco Industrial Estate, Krishnagiri, phone 04343-235567.