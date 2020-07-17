Applications invited for skill training course

17 July 2020 22:58 IST

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF), Coimbatore chapter, and GKD Institute of Technical Resources (GKD ITR) have signed an agreement to offer three-year vocational training courses in foundry technology, automation, and manufacturing.

According to a press release, as many as 180 students will stay at the industries and study the three courses. They will spend five days a week at the units and one day at GKD ITR for theory classes.

“This is a vocational training programme based on the German model. The students will get an exposure to the industry environment and will find it easy to get absorbed at the units for job when they finish the course,” said G. Ezhil, chairman of IIF - Coimbatore.

Foundries need skilled manpower for support services and maintenance and the courses in manufacturing and automation will train students for these sections.

The students should have completed higher secondary at school or an Industrial Training Institute course or a diploma to join the B. Voc programme.

For details, contact: principal of GKD ITR at balamurugan.m@gkditr.co.in