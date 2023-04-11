ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for skill development programmes

April 11, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

PSG College of Arts and Science, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FICCI FLO in 2013, to promote entrepreneurship among women has renewed the partnership now.

The College and FICCI FLO will organise training programmes for entrepreneurship, including a one-month programme for women entrepreneurs from June 19, a 36 -days skill training from August 23 in electronics, and skill training for start-ups in costume design, mushroom cultivation, bakery product making, etc.

It has invited applications for skill development in electronics and bioscience sectors and guidance to start new business in electronics. The applicants should have a degree or diploma or should be aged between 18 and 50.

