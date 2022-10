Applications invited for property tax assessment

Property tax assessment that has been kept in abeyance since April 1, 2022 owing to tax revision has begun on completion of the same. Public can now submit applications for their property tax assessment with required documents at the respective zonal offices, a release from Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap said here on Tuesday. ADVERTISEMENT

