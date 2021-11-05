Applications invited for posts of Juvenile Justice Board members

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts of members of Juvenile Justice Board in the district.

The Department of Social Defence has sought eligible candidates to be appointed as members of the Juvenile Justice Board constituted under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act 2015. The members are appointed on an honorarium basis and one of them shall be a woman.

Eligibility

The applicant should have been actively involved in health, education, or welfare activities of children for at least seven years, or should be a practising professional with a degree in child psychology, psychiatry, Sociology, or law.

The applicant should not be less than 35 years of age, and not above 65 years of age.

A person shall be appointed for a maximum of two terms, which shall not be continuous.

The application form shall be collected from the District Child Protection Unit, and the duly completed applications shall be submitted to the District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit, Collectorate, Dharmapuri by November 22.

Appointments are based on merit and experience, and the decision of the government shall be final.