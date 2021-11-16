Applications invited for posts in Juvenile Justice Board

KRISHNAGIRI

16 November 2021 22:51 IST

Applications are invited by the Department of Social Defence for appointment to the posts of social worker members of the Juvenile Justice Board in the district.

The posts of social worker members of the Board are on an honorarium basis and the appointments are made to the Board constituted under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015.

Eligibility

The applicant should have been actively involved in children’s health, education, welfare for at least seven years as a practising professional with a degree in child psychology, psychiatry, sociology or law. The applicant shall not be less than 35 years of age and not more than 65 years. The applicant is eligible for appointment as a social worker member for a maximum of two terms, but not continuous terms.

Advertising

Advertising

The application may be procured from the District Child Protection Unit, or downloaded from the website www.krishnagiri.nic.in.

The filled in forms shall be sent to The District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit, No.8 &10, DRDA Shopping Complex, opposite district central library, Krishnagiri -635 002, phone-04343-292567; 9150827493 within 15 days.