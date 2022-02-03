Applications invited for posts in Child Welfare Committees

“Appointments would be purely based on merit and experience and the decision of the government would be final,” a release from Erode Collector said

The Department of Social Defence has called for applications for the posts of chairperson and members of the Child Welfare Committees constituted under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said the earlier press interview notifications issued on August 12, 2021, and September 6, 2021, stands cancelled and the chairperson and members will be appointed by the government on an honorarium basis and one of the appointees shall be a woman.

The applicant shall have a degree in psychology, or psychiatry, social work, law, or health, education or special education for children and shall have been actively involved in health, education or welfare activities of children for not less than seven years, or alternatively should be a practising professional in child psychology, psychiatry, law, social work, human development, or special education for differently abled children. The applicant should not be less than 35 years of age and should not have completed 65 years of age at the time of appointment. A person may be eligible for appointment for a maximum of two terms.

Further, details may be obtained from the District Child Protection Unit or downloaded fromwww.erode.nic.in. The last date for the receipt of applications is 5.45 p.m. on February 10. The applications should be sent to the District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit, 69-Gandhiji Road, Jawan Bhavan – 2nd Floor, Opposite Fire Service Station, Erode – 638 001. Phone 0424-2225010.

The release said appointments would be purely based on merit and experience and the decision of the government would be final.