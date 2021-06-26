Coimbatore

Applications invited for polytechnic courses

Applications are invited for three-year diploma courses at the Government Polytechnic College, Kadathur here.

According to an administration release, applications are open for three year diploma courses in polytechnic. Applications are now available on https://www.tngptc.in or https://www.tngptc.com The polytechnic college has separate hostel facilities for women and men. The last date for receipt of applications is 12-7-2021. Further details may be ascertained on 04346-265355; 82486 73282, 8667480279, 9003505854.


