Applications invited for poll duty

The Coimbatore District Police on Friday invited applications from retired Sub-Inspectors, Constables and Army officers to be involved as special officers for election bandobast duty.
A release said those retired officers in optimal health condition shall submit two photocopies of their voter identity cards at the Election Cell of the Coimbatore District Police. For details, interested may contact the Election Cell at 94981 70685.
Unaccounted cash seized in Tiruppur
Officials from a Static Surveillance Team on Friday seized unaccounted cash worth ₹ 1.5 lakh from a car during a vehicle check near Thirumuruganpoondi within Tiruppur North Assembly constituency.
The cash was handed over to the treasury, officials said.
Earlier in the day, a Flying Squad team seized over 200 bags of rice transported from a rice mill on Avinashi – Tiruppur road and later handed it over after examining the evidence produced by the mill owner, according to the officials.
