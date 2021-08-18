Applications invited for part-time B.E., B.Tech. courses

Coimbatore Institute of Technology has called for admission to part-time B.E., B.Tech. programmes offered in government-run and government-aided institutions.

A release from the institution said it was calling for applications for those courses in Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, Government College of Engineering, Salem, Government College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering and Technology, Karaikudi, Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, Vellore, Government College of Engineering, Bargur, PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, and on its behalf.

The institution had been a coordinator for admission for the courses on behalf of the Directorate of Technical Education.

Diploma holders who had completed their programme at least two years ago and with two years’ work experience were eligible to apply for the programme. Those diploma holders who had completed the programme part-time or by attending a sandwich course or gaining a lateral entry were also eligible to apply.

They could apply online at www.ptbe-tnea.com on or before September 5. Applicants from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities should pay ₹ 300 towards registration charges and others ₹ 600.

They would have to attend classes between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on working days and on Saturdays, the release said and added that the part-time programmes were not offered as postal/correspondence courses.