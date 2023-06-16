Applications invited for new e-sevai centres in Erode district

June 16, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

The district administration has invited applications from interested persons to start e-sevai centres in rural and urban areas under the “e-Sevai for All” scheme.

A release said Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TneGA) had established centres through service agencies like Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), Primary Agriculture Credit Co-operative Societies (PACCS), Tamil Nadu Corporation Development for Women, Fisheries Department, and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) to provide government services to people through online. Also, services were provided through an open citizen portal.

The scheme was launched on March 15, 2023, which enabled all eligible educated youth and entrepreneurs to obtain licence for setting up their own e-sevai centres by directly applying through the TneGA portal. So far, 513 applications were sanctioned with e-sevai user credentials to establish centres in the district in the first phase.

To increase the number of centres across the State and to achieve the government’s vision of establishing at least one e-sevai centre in each village panchayat or urban ward in the district, the second round of applications for “e-Sevai for All” was opened on June 1, 2023.

Under this scheme, citizens can apply through https:// www.tnesevai. tn.gov.in and https://tnega.tn.gov.in till 8 p.m. on June 30, 2023. Application fees through online payment for rural area is ₹3,000 and urban area ₹6,000. Once an application is submitted successfully in the portal, citizens will get the e-sevai ID and password through sms to their registered phone number and registered mail id, according to the release.