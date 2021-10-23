Coimbatore

Applications invited for NEEDS

District Collector G.S. Sameeran has invited applications from aspiring entrepreneurs from the district for the New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS).

A press release from the District Industries Centre (DIC) said the applicants should look at projects worth ₹10 lakh to ₹5 crore.

The selected applicants will get 25% of the project cost as subsidy to a maximum limit of ₹75 lakh, from the earlier limit of ₹50 lakh and also 3% interest subsidy with effect from September 2, 2021.

Applications from women, the disabled and candidates of SC/ST communities will get priority. Applicants in the general category should be aged between 21 and 35 and should have studied at least till Class XII, which is a newly-introduced relaxation. Further, the general category candidates should invest 10% of the project cost.

The district is looking at disbursing ₹6.36 crore as subsidy under the scheme this financial year (2021-2022). For details and application, log on to www.msmetamilnadu.tn.gov.in

General Manager of DIC B. Karthigaivasan said projects involving subsidy of ₹4.58 crore have already received approval.


Comments
