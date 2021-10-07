Coimbatore

Applications invited for member to the Consumer Redressal Council

Applications are invited from candidates for the post of member to the Consumer Redressal Council under the Electricity Act, 2003.

According to the administration release, Electricity grievance redressal forum under the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission is proposed to be constituted. The forum shall be constituted by a member with 15 to 20 years of experience in law and finance. The post entails a three-year tenure Interested candidates may apply to the District Collector, said an administration release.


